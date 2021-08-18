Weighing personal video conferencing endpoints for hybrid work

Video conferencing has become a bedrock of collaboration since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as organizations plan for the return to the office or a hybrid workplace environment, IT leaders must ensure that video meetings offer a high-quality experience, regardless of participant locations.

Within the office, video conferencing has largely meant conference rooms. According to Metrigy's "Workplace Collaboration: 2021-22" global study of 476 organizations, 57% are increasing their video conferencing investments in meeting spaces, with nearly half adding video conferencing systems to all rooms.

But only focusing on conference rooms means failing to address the needs of the remote worker, as well as those who return to the office but prefer to attend meetings from their desks. About 35% of organizations expect in-office employees will stay at their desks and attend meetings remotely, according to the study.

To meet the needs of at-home and at-desk employees, a number of video conferencing endpoint vendors, including Cisco, DTEN, Logitech, Neat and Poly, have introduced personal video conferencing systems, such as high-quality standalone cameras, video bars with built-in audio, and all-in-one devices that combine a monitor, video camera, speakers and microphone. Many of these devices offer advanced features, like noise cancellation, automatic video adjustment based on ambient light and remote management for IT teams.

