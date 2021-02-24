UCaaS key to hybrid workplace technology when offices reopen

Remote work may now be ubiquitous, but that doesn't mean its dominance will last forever. Metrigy's recently released study of more than 470 organizations, "Workplace Collaboration: 2021-22," found that as of January 2021, 87% of employees in participating organizations now work remotely -- up from 34% before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Those policies are now shifting. Indeed, 21.4% of study participants said they plan to require employees to return to the office at least part time once it is safe to do so, and another 36.4% will allow their staff to choose their work location. The likelihood of at least part of the workforce being in the office at any given time means that organizations must plan for a hybrid workplace technology future, one in which employees must effectively be able to communicate and collaborate, internally and externally.

Unified communications as a service (UCaaS) has rapidly emerged as a foundational technology for ensuring hybrid work success. Almost half of participants in the study have now adopted it to replace, or to augment, their on-premises or hosted calling platforms. Of those still on premises fully, a quarter plan to move to UCaaS by the end of 2021.