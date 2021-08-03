3 tips to build a professional home video conferencing setup

For many of us, the first -- and, arguably, most essential -- element of working from home is staying connected to our teams. Today, millions of people are using video to make that possible.

That shift, however, has also turned our most private inner sanctums into our professional-facing workspaces. As a result, workers are seeking home video conferencing setup advice they can use to transform their home offices into professional streaming studios to help them improve how they look during video meetings.

The good news is you do not need to immediately spend thousands of dollars to redo your home office into a studio. YouTube has set the bar pretty low. We are used to seeing poor-quality video feeds from rooms with unmade beds in the background. But, if you follow a few simple tips, you can be miles ahead of the crowd. If you do choose to spend money on streaming gear, you can absolutely take it to the next level. With the proper preparation, even a basic setup will have you looking more professional and enable you to communicate more efficiently with your teams. Let's look at three areas to achieve a professional looking home video conferencing setup: gear, appearance and meeting occasion.

1. The right gear enhances home video quality There is no real "required gear," as you often must make do with what you have. It is just a matter of what gear will most improve your home office video conferencing setup experience. Video. A laptop webcam will do if that is your only option, but an external UBS webcam is usually superior in terms of video quality and should generally the first item on your home studio wish list. Speaking of frustration, if your home office is connected by Wi-Fi, expect some irritation. Audio. The headset that came with your phone is probably sufficient, but buying a decent headset is something that bears investigating. If people are straining to hear you, it affects meetings and productivity. You may not hear the difference in sound quality yourself if you get a better microphone, but you will notice that video conference participants appear to understand you more easily when you are speaking. Connectivity. Speaking of frustration, if your home office is connected by Wi-Fi, expect some irritation. Today's video products do an excellent job of connecting over Wi-Fi, but wireless connections still tend to be less reliable than wired ones. If you can put a router in your office space, it might save you a lot of headaches down the road. Productivity. From a productivity standpoint, the strongest recommendation I can make is to have a second monitor. To be clear, I do not mean a second computer, with a second keyboard and other peripherals. I mean connecting a second monitor to your existing desktop or laptop computer. The second monitor works as an extension to your main display; files and other documents are dragged over as needed. This enables you to use one monitor for the meeting and the second to share the content you are working on. It can be confusing to have everything on a single screen. Beyond those basics, there are a variety of other enhancements to examine, among them green screen backgrounds, fancy lighting, DSLR (digital single-lens reflex) cameras, acoustically treated walls and audio mixers. It can become an awfully expensive hobby that never ends. But none of that is really required, and a lot of it can even be done creatively and affordably.

2. Lighting, framing improve on-camera appearance Taking a few minutes to consider how you appear on screen can make a world of difference in your home video conferencing setup. It seems like 99% of people just click that meeting link, turn on their cameras and see themselves on screen for the first time. Make a test call and go through the basics. Lighting. Make sure lighting is in front of you and not behind so your face is illuminated and you're not just a shadow. Check your surroundings to ensure that whatever is behind you is appropriate and not distracting. Framing. Take the time to frame yourself well on screen. You don't want that view looking up your nose, the one where half your head is cut off or where you appear down in the corner. If you fill the screen like a newsperson, you look like you know what you are doing. Software. Speaking of knowing what you are doing, learn your software. Today's video software is not that tricky to learn, and it just looks a lot smoother if you can immediately share the screen, rather than fumble around for two minutes while you attempt to complete the task.