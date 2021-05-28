5 UC and collaboration trends driving market change in 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic ignited unprecedented changes in the unified communications and collaboration market as organizations rapidly shifted to remote work. Hybrid work, which exploded in use during 2020, will continue to drive ongoing market evolution in 2021 and beyond. UC and collaboration vendors now primarily focus on ensuring equal access to collaborative capabilities regardless of location, and optimizing the remote and in-office experience.

As vaccination rates increase and infection rates improve in certain parts of the world, many companies are planning for at least a partial return to the office in the second half of 2021. These predictions for the UC and collaboration trends are the ones shaping up to influence the market in the coming year.

1. UC as a service is king According to Metrigy's 2021-2022 global study on workplace collaboration, 47.5% of the 467 companies benchmarked now fully rely on the cloud for their communications needs, or run a combination of UC as a service (UCaaS) and on-premises UC. Of the 28.6% still using UC on premises, just over one-quarter (25.4%) are moving to the cloud or evaluating such a transition. Primary drivers for shifting to the cloud include the need for cost savings, security and better support for remote work, as well as the emergence of more available features in the cloud.

3. Team collaboration becomes a workflow hub Most UCaaS vendors now provide a team collaboration experience as the core UI, and the majority (57.1%) view it as a work hub, meaning that they integrate other apps into team collaboration platforms. About 47% of companies currently integrate at least one app -- such as virtual whiteboard, project management, meetings, file-sharing, CRM or HR tools -- into their team spaces. Looking toward the future, team collaboration apps will increasingly enable users to create and manage their own workflows through the use of low-code/no-code tools and bots to more effectively manage their work.

4. The focus shifts to security In response to the pandemic, many companies quickly adopted a range of collaboration applications to support remote work. Now, IT, business and security leaders are increasing their focus on how to secure them. More than half of companies are budgeting more for collaboration security, purchasing platforms to ensure consistency of policy and governance, as well as to prevent and mitigate against active threats. Among successful companies -- defined as those with the highest ROI for their collaboration spend -- 65.5% have a proactive collaboration security plan, versus just 27.6% of those with no or low ROI for their collaboration investments. Users should anticipate continued vendor focus on security as a differentiator while specialty collaboration security vendors rapidly emerge.