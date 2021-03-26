News briefs: Slack has a rocky start with direct messages

Slack launched and then took down within hours the ability for people to direct message anyone on the platform after subscribers complained that the feature could lead to harassment.

Slack turned on Connect DM this week, letting people write a personal note with their request to connect. Soon after, customers took to Twitter to complain that Slack had made them vulnerable to spammers, phishers and people looking to harass others.

Within hours of the launch, Slack took down the personalization feature and apologized for the oversight.

"We are taking immediate steps to prevent this kind of abuse," said Jonathan Prince, vice president of communications and policy at Slack, in the statement. "We made a mistake in this initial rollout that is inconsistent with our goals for the product and the typical experience of Slack Connect usage."

Dion Hinchcliffe, an analyst at Constellation Research, said Slack should have known better than to let people send unsolicited messages. "They didn't take any of the lessons learned from social networks and social media," he said.

Slack announced Connect DM in October as part of its war on email. The company's goal was to be the service people turned to for messaging others both within and outside their companies. Before the latest feature, only co-workers could message each other on Slack.

Despite its flawed launch, Connect DM is "very urgently needed" as a faster, more straightforward method than email for cross-company communications, Hinchliffe said. "It encourages smaller bits of communication."

Late last year, Salesforce said it will acquire Slack for $27.7 billion. The companies expect to close the deal this summer.

