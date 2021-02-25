Mitel to release all-in-one collaboration app MitelOne

Mitel plans to consolidate its voice, video and messaging services into a single application called MitelOne.

The product will act as a single interface for companies that subscribe to Mitel's video conferencing app, MiTeam Meetings, and its messaging app, MiCollab. The company plans to roll out MitelOne gradually starting this summer and make it available on mobile devices and PCs.

MitelOne will integrate with Mitel's MiCloud Connect Contact Center. The integration would let a service rep communicate with customers while also viewing records related to the call.

Mitel, which introduced MitelOne this week at its Mitel Next virtual event for customers and partners, said the product should eliminate the hassle of switching between various services. Users will be able to make phone calls, join video conferences and schedule meetings through widgets on the app's home screen.

"The feedback that we've gotten over the years from our partners, from our customers, is that we have too many applications," said Travis Muller, product marketing manager at Mitel. "Moving back and forth between [them] is not a great user experience."

Mitel plans to provide integration between MitelOne and third-party services. At launch, the app will access Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Zendesk, Facebook, WhatsApp and Twilio.

MitelOne will arrive on the heels of Mitel's years-long transition from a company that sold on-premises software to a provider of cloud-based services. Mitel began shifting its strategy to the cloud with its 2017 acquisitions of unified communications provider ShoreTel and Toshiba's unified communications assets.

A year later, investment firm Searchlight Capital Partners bought Mitel for $2 billion and delisted it from the Nasdaq and Toronto stock exchanges. The delisting let Mitel focus on transitioning to the cloud without shareholder pressure.

Mitel wants MitelOne to up the competition with pure-cloud players like RingCentral and 8x8. Both have comparable apps.