News briefs: Cisco adds features to Webex Rooms

Cisco has added more cloud-based capabilities to its video conferencing hardware Webex Rooms.

The latest features, unveiled last week, include closed captioning, which was available in only Cisco's cloud-based Webex Meetings platform.

Rooms customers with the latest version of Webex Edge for Devices can participate in whiteboard sessions over the cloud and access name labels through facial recognition. Webex Edge for Devices lets businesses connect on-premises video devices to cloud services like Webex Control Hub and Webex Assistant.

Other features include shape recognition in the whiteboard app for Webex Rooms. A roughly drawn circle or rectangle on a whiteboard will correct to a perfect shape. The Webex RoomOS recognizes circles, ovals, squares, rectangles and diamonds.

Also available are layouts for meetings. For example, a grid shows all participants equally and a focus option that displays the speaker or presenter in a big window. The software shows others in a smaller window.

Salesforce, Slack merger delayed by DOJ info request The Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice has requested additional information from Slack and Salesforce regarding the companies' $27.7 billion merger, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The DOJ requested information based on the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976. The companies said they would cooperate with the DOJ and still expect to complete the merger by the end of their fiscal quarters in July. "We're happy to work with regulators to ensure that they have a complete understanding of this transaction and why we believe it will be good for competition," said a Slack spokesperson. "We are confident that it will be approved when that process is completed." Salesforce expects the acquisition of Slack to make the productivity platform more competitive with rival Microsoft. Microsoft's productivity suite 365 includes its Slack-like messaging platform Teams.