News briefs: Reddit doubles valuation to $6 billion

Reddit raised more than $250 million in its latest round of funding, doubling its valuation to $6 billion as membership and advertising revenue grew significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic. The social news site recently drew intense media coverage for its role in the GameStop trading mania.

Reddit made the fundraising announcement this week, adding that its direct advertising revenue increased 90% year over year in the last quarter. The company plans to invest the money in video, advertising, consumer products and international market expansion. It also plans to double the number of its employees.

"It's surprising … that such a relatively lean team has been behind one of the most visited websites in the world," the company said in a blog post. "We are confident in our mission to provide community and belonging to everyone and are well-positioned for the growth we have planned."

Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian founded Reddit in 2005. The site is a social news aggregator where members can post content in topic groups called communities or "subreddits." Members can upvote specific posts to make them more visible on the website. It currently has more than 52 million daily active users and is home to more than 100,000 communities. The pace of the site's membership growth has quickened during the pandemic.

Last month, Reddit was at the center of the wild trading in GameStop stock. Hedge funds that shorted the stock lost money initially when members of a Reddit community called r/WallStreetBets encouraged nonprofessional investors to buy shares of the failing video game retailer.

Google takes Workspace features out of beta Google has made new group features in Workspace generally available. The features let administrators or group owners set expiration dates for membership and designate security groups. The capabilities had been available in beta. People on Workspace can use groups for a variety of purposes, including to set up email lists for people to communicate and collaborate. Administrators can also set up other groups to access specific applications and resources within the productivity suite. The new set of features let administrators designate security groups responsible for controlling app and resource access. Admins can also set expiration dates on group memberships, kicking people out of groups when the specified time is up.