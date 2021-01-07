Facebook places indefinite ban on President Trump

BREAKING -- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday the company would ban President Donald Trump from the social network and Instagram indefinitely. The ban stemmed from Trump's posts that incited the recent violence Wednesday at the Capitol building.

Zuckerberg stated in a Facebook post that he believes Trump intends to undermine the transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden. The ban will last at least until the end of Trump's term on Jan. 20, and the company could extend it indefinitely.

Facebook removed the president's Wednesday posts, claiming their intent appeared to be to "provoke further violence."

"His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the U.S. and around the world," Zuckerberg said. "We removed these statements yesterday because we judged their effect -- and likely their intent -- would be to provoke further violence."

While Facebook has removed Trump's posts before, the company allowed him to remain on the platform to provide the public with broad access to political speech, Zuckerberg said. However, "the current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government."

Twitter announced on Wednesday that it had locked Trump's account for 12 hours and removed three tweets it deemed to violate its policies. The company said further rules violations would result in the president's permanent suspension.

Reporting in progress -- full story to follow.