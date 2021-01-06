Dell adds Microsoft Teams to video conferencing monitors

Dell has announced three video conferencing monitors with a dedicated button for launching Microsoft Teams.

The company will start selling the curved Dell monitors Feb. 16. Introduced this week, the offerings include 34-inch, 27-inch and 24-inch models at $1,150, $720 and $520, respectively.

Dell said the displays are the first certified for Microsoft Teams. They include a Teams button that provides quick access to the collaboration program. The monitors also have facial recognition sign-in using Windows Hello and voice commands through Microsoft's Cortana assistant. Other features include:

a noise-canceling microphone;

two 5-watt integrated speakers; and

a 5-megapixel camera that pops up and can be hidden out of view when not in use.

Video conferencing has become critical for at-home workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Teams usage has boomed. In October, Microsoft reported the platform had 115 million daily active users. A June Nemertes Research study had Teams as the most-used video conferencing service, with 31.5% of the 525 companies surveyed using it.

