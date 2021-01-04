Slack starts the new year with a global outage

BREAKING -- Slack suffered a global outage Monday that left millions of users without the messaging service as they returned to work following the holiday break.

The outage started around 9:50 a.m. EST, according to DownDetector. Slack released a statement nearly 25 minutes later confirming that users could not load channels or connect to the service.

"Our teams are aware and are investigating the issue," Slack said in a statement. "We know how important it is for people to stay connected, and we are working hard to get everyone running as normal."

Slack provided outage updates through its Twitter account @slackstatus and its Slack status webpage.

Many people took to Twitter to complain about the outage, saying they had to switch to email to communicate with colleagues. Slack has long touted itself as an alternative to email, especially after releasing its intercompany messaging product Slack Connect in June.

Slack's outage comes on the heels of its announcement that Salesforce will acquire the company for $27.7 billion this year. Slack has more than 12 million daily active users.

Reporting in progress -- full story to follow.