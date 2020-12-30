Lower prices possible for AI headsets, webcams in 2021

In 2021, pricing for headsets and webcams with AI capabilities will likely drop with the cost of providing the advanced features.

Manufacturers Jabra, Logitech and Poly plan to make the hardware more affordable for organizations that have to support a significant number of employees working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The downward pricing is due to the lower overall cost of components, including AI-powered processors.

"The cost of [AI] processing continues to get cheaper," said Irwin Lazar, an analyst at Nemertes Research. "[And] you're getting smarter hardware."

In headsets, noise cancellation has become popular to silence the background noise of rambunctious children and barking dogs. In webcams, AI-powered tracking software that lets the camera follow people as they move around a room has proven useful to teachers holding online classes over Zoom.

Movement-tracking webcams Apryl Cooke, a special education teacher at Rock Springs Elementary, said her Orange County, Calif., school district was in the process of buying webcams for some high school and middle school instructors. Those teachers will be free to stand in front of a whiteboard "like we have in the past, without worrying as much about if the kids online could see what you were doing." Devereaux Harry-Barnwell, a managing partner at New Jersey-based marketing company Geyser Digital Solutions, said he would appreciate the freedom brought by a tracking webcam. The $600 EagleEye Cube webcam tracks the movement of a speaker. "A camera that moves [and] adjusts to my movement would definitely be beneficial," he said. "When I'm in presentation mode, my camera view is small, and I'm not fully aware of myself in terms of position and can sometimes be out of the main view." Poly offers the advanced technology in the $900 Poly Studio video bar and the $600 EagleEye Cube standalone camera. Logitech has similar features in its $900 Meetup huddle-room bar and its $1,400 Rally Camera. Depending on the job, some workers might not need a more expensive AI-powered webcam. Abigail Armijo Hernández, a software analyst at Thomson Reuters, said her company offers the devices. Still, she doesn't need it on her laptop. "I am good with the current webcam," she said.