Video, security key to support remote work collaboration

Many businesses are not rushing to return to the pre-pandemic days of employees working full time in the office. Some organizations will never fully return to the office. Instead, they'll favor a more flexible hybrid scenario that enables a mix of in-office and remote work.

As organizations plan their workplace strategy, they need to go beyond simply giving employees the tools they need to work remotely or in the office. Organizations must now prioritize investing in tools that ensure employees are working effectively regardless of their location.

Organizations that are successful in their remote work collaboration investments are increasing their IT budgets to spend more on security, video and productivity apps, according to a Metrigy workplace collaboration study of 476 organizations across 11 countries.

Supporting all aspects of video Successful organizations provision more audio and video devices to optimize the work-from-home experience, according to the study. Devices can range from basic headsets and laptops with built-in webcams to more sophisticated speakerphones and lighting setups. Providing devices to end users also enables IT departments to centrally manage devices and integrate performance management to measure audio or video quality, monitor device health and maintain firmware updates, said Metrigy analyst Irwin Lazar in a recent webinar. Performance management integrations can also give IT visibility into the home worker environment to provide better support. Organizations looking to improve employee efficiency should also deploy video in meeting rooms and desktops. Even as offices reopen, employees may not feel comfortable going into a conference room for a meeting. Instead, some employees will choose to attend meetings from their desks while others will attend a meeting in a small group in a larger conference room.

Proactively addressing security Traditional unified communications (UC) security tends to focus on voice with tools like session border controllers and session initiation protocol firewalls. But now security is evolving to take a more holistic approach to include collaboration and meeting tools, Lazar said. Collaboration capabilities like document sharing, editing and co-browsing need to be secure to meet compliance and governance needs, he added. "We're starting to see more growth in tools that allow you to implement security end to end across different apps," Lazar said. Some communications vendors are building security capabilities into their platforms, and performance management vendors are beginning to enter the security market. Some emerging vendors in this space, such as Theta Lake and SafeGuard Cyber, are also focusing on security, compliance and governance across collaboration apps.