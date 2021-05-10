Top 16 unified communications blogs to follow in 2021

Want to stay in the know about unified communications? You can deepen your understanding of UC technology and the UC market by following these expert blogs.

A range of industry analysts, consultants and vendors keep tabs on the latest trends in the UC market through their blogs. From product announcements to advice on how to take advantage of an emerging aspect of UC, unified communications blogs provide valuable insight into the current state of and future predictions for the UC market.

Explore 16 of the top UC blogs below.

2. Intrado Intrado, formerly West Corp. (rebranded in 2019), is a cloud-based provider of enterprise collaboration services with headquarters in Omaha, Neb. The company, which was originally founded in 1986, has maintained industry blogs since 2011 with content produced by product managers and an in-house marketing team. Intrado's UC blog covers topics such as contact center, collaboration and networking. This post, for example, delves into common conference call pain points and how to prevent them. Another post assesses the factors that drive success when deploying cloud-based voice. In addition to traditional blog posts, Intrado posts case studies that highlight end-user success stories, as well as white papers that dive deeper into topics.

3. RingCentral RingCentral is a cloud-based enterprise communications provider based in Belmont, Calif. The company offers business communications services, including voice, messaging and video, as well as contact center services. RingCentral has maintained a blog since 2009, with content produced by an in-house content marketing team, company executives and occasional third-party contributors, such as industry consultants. RingCentral's blog provides insight into various UC topics, including technology comparisons, contact center, collaboration and remote work. For example, this post takes a look at the communications needs in the construction industry and provides vertical-specific guidance. Another post offers advice for how organizations should approach meeting rooms as employees return to the office.

4. Wainhouse Research Wainhouse is a research firm founded in 1999 that focuses on the UC and collaboration (UCC) markets. Based in Duxbury, Mass., Wainhouse is composed of nine analysts who provide free content on various aspects of the UC market, including video conferencing, meeting rooms and cloud-based services. The firm also has a test lab to evaluate UC products and hardware. In one post, Bryan Hellard, evaluation lab researcher, provides his assessment of the Poly P15 video bar and how it performs on both Zoom and Microsoft Teams meetings. In another post, senior analyst Dan Root discusses the benefits of using unstructured productivity tools for brainstorming and ideation with structured tools for scheduling and sharing to enhance team workflows.

5. Cisco Cisco is a provider of networking, communications and collaboration hardware and software based in San Francisco. The company began posting blog content on collaboration in 2014. Bloggers include members of the Cisco collaboration team, such as developers and product managers, and guest contributors, such as industry analysts and consultants. The UC blog content includes product updates for Cisco collaboration tools, such as Webex and Jabber, as well as general technology topics, such as messaging, video conferencing and security. Blog posts also include short tutorials to teach Cisco admins how to enable certain capabilities or features. This post, for example, examines the National Security Agency's guidelines on collaboration security best practices and how to apply them to Webex. Another post discusses the value of intelligent virtual assistants in meetings.

6. Fuze Fuze is a cloud communications provider based in Boston that specializes in supporting remote and distributed workforces. The company has maintained a blog since 2013 and focuses on product announcements, Q&As with Fuze employees and an array of UC topics, including security, video conferencing and telephony. Fuze's blog features posts from executives and members of the product and content marketing teams. Blog coverage can be technical, such as this post, which explains the bring your own carrier trend and its benefits. Other posts take a more end user-focused approach. For instance, this post provides steps employees can take to prevent meeting fatigue and burnout. Jim Lundy Jim Lundy

7. Aragon Research Aragon is a research and advisory firm with a focus on business technology based in Morgan Hill, Calif. The firm first began blogging about technology in 2011, and analysts Jim Lundy, Betsy Burton and Ken Dulaney cover most UC topics. Marketing manager Amy Townsend also contributes to the blog. Blog coverage includes insights into vendor news, market trends and general topics, such as cloud, digital transformation (DX), security and collaboration. In this post, Lundy analyzes Microsoft's push into enterprise virtual reality. In another post, Townsend highlights three areas of a business that can benefit from the addition of video.

8. AVI-SPL AVI-SPL is an audiovisual (AV) and collaboration technologies provider based in Tampa, Fla. The company began its blog in 2008 and covers AV in various aspects of daily life, including in collaborative business meeting spaces, education and government. AVI-SPL bloggers include the company's own editors and content marketing managers. The vendor's blog offers tips, guides and how-to lists for AV-related topics, such as video conferencing and communications systems. One post evaluates the benefits of using certified devices for meeting room collaboration. AVI-SPL bloggers also share information about the company's products and details about their upcoming webinars.

9. Unify Unify is a software-based UC provider based in Munich and an Atos SE company. Atos, an IT service provider and consulting company based in Bezons, France, acquired Unify in 2015. Unify's blog features posts from the company's subject matter experts in several topic areas, including UCC. While many blog posts highlight specific services Unify offers, the bloggers also provide useful information about remote work, the latest trends in communication systems, and ideas and predictions for the future of work. For example, this post explains how to calculate the total cost of ownership of UC and how cloud-based UC can reduce communications costs.

10. Andrew Prokop Andrew Prokop is a self-described Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) evangelist and a prominent UC blogger. He began his blog, SIP Adventures, in 2013 and rebranded to Tao, Zen, and Tomorrow in 2020 because he began to look more at the future of communications than strictly at SIP functions. As the former name suggests, Prokop's blog covered SIP extensively and still covers the protocol, yet it also explores topics such as virtual agents, AI and session border controllers. Prokop begins most of his blog posts with a relevant or inspirational quote, and his narrative explanations aid a reader's understanding and comprehension of these complex topics. In one post as part of a video tutorial series, Prokop discusses how to use Avaya's communications platform as a service (CPaaS) technology to configure and deploy SIP trunks. In another post, he explains how to use Avaya APIs to create and manage conferencing bridges. Michael Brandenburg Michael Brandenburg

11. Frost & Sullivan Frost & Sullivan is a consulting firm based in San Antonio that focuses on business market research, analysis and consulting. The firm's analysts began to blog about cloud services and DX -- which often include UCC posts -- in 2000. UC-specific bloggers include analysts Michael Brandenburg, Alaa Saayed, Elka Popova, Roopam Jain, Robert Arnold and Melanie Turek. Analysts post research findings on the firm's blog, as well as market observations and predictions related to their research field. One example is a post by Turek that explores the critical role cloud communications plays in a hybrid workplace. Another post by Brandenburg explains how programmable communications provides organizations the tools to customize collaboration.

12. Vyopta Vyopta is a UC analytics company based in Austin. Vyopta's blog -- which dates back to 2013 -- is strictly UC content. The blog features posts from business writers about Vyopta's own products, as well as helpful insights, guides and advice in areas from troubleshooting packet loss to annual industry conferences. The blog's goal is to promote best practices for organizations to make the most of their UC investments. One post weighs the benefits and challenges of migrating to multivendor collaboration. Another post explains the importance of UC data and analytics to help manage growing IT workloads. Zeus Kerravala Zeus Kerravala

13. Zeus Kerravala Zeus Kerravala is the founder and principal analyst of ZK Research, a market research company based in Acton, Mass. Kerravala began his blog in 2008 and, since then, has covered various areas of technology, including UC, networking and cloud environments. Kerravala's blog typically offers commentary on vendor operations, including acquisitions and product releases, as well as tips and observations regarding current events in technology industries. His posts showcase his deep understanding of these markets, how keenly aware he is of the latest trends in UC and other technologies, and where the market may head.

14. NTT NTT Cloud Communications is a telecommunications company based in Tokyo. UCC provider Arkadin was a subsidiary of NTT Communications Group, and the company rebranded to NTT's cloud communications division in late 2019. NTT's subject matter experts are the bloggers, and they have covered digital and enhanced workspaces with UC and cloud services since 2013. The blog highlights collaboration, mobility and other technology trends in digital workspaces. Bloggers also answer FAQs and provide detailed steps and best practices to improve business operations with UC. One post outlines five pitfalls to avoid when migrating from Skype for Business to Microsoft Teams. Another post examines the benefits of consolidating collaboration tool licenses to improve the employee experience and reduce complexity. Tsahi Levent-Levi Tsahi Levent-Levi

15. BlogGeek.me Tsahi Levent-Levi runs BlogGeek.me, and he is an independent analyst and consultant for Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC). He began his blog in 2012 and provides deep dives into communications technology -- primarily, WebRTC -- as well as general market commentary. Levent-Levi also covers CPaaS, voice over IP (VoIP), and disruption in the UC and networking industries. Levent-Levi's blog commonly delves into the ins and outs of WebRTC and CPaaS and provides detailed diagrams and graphics for readers. For example, one post examines two new audio codecs, Google Lyra and Microsoft Satin, and the role they could play with WebRTC. Another post looks at various video codecs and how to evaluate them when developing WebRTC-based applications.