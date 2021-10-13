Pandemic renews enterprise virtual reality for collaboration

Video conferencing solved some of the communication issues that emerged with the influx of remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many organizations relied on video calls to replace in-person meetings and collaboration sessions that couldn't happen in offices.

But video has struggled to create a fully immersive experience for meeting participants and replicate the casual collaboration in an office setting. Organizations and communication providers alike are trying to solve these problems. And, for some, the answer lies in virtual reality (VR).

The question, however, is whether VR is the right technology to address these new collaboration needs. Communication vendors, like Avaya, introduced and shuttered VR platforms due to a lack of enterprise adoption and interest.

Yet COVID-19 created new communication and collaboration needs, which could spark interest in enterprise virtual reality and lead to mass adoption, said Tom Brannen, analyst and founder of OnConvergence LLC.

Brannen and other industry insiders spoke at Enterprise Connect about the renewed interest in VR for remote communications and collaboration and the challenges facing adoption.

COVID-19 drives enterprise virtual reality VR creates a more immersive experience than a video call, Brannen said. Avatars, virtual environments and spatial audio help create these enveloping worlds. With spatial audio, users can hear sound all around them rather than from audio equipment in a fixed location. Spatial audio also enables meeting participants to have more control over who they interact with during the meeting, he said. While in a large meeting, small groups of people can have private conversations that can't be heard by others unless they're near the group. Meeting platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams try to recreate these side conversations with breakout rooms, but they lack the immersive feeling that VR offers, he said. In addition to meetings, VR can support training and onboarding in a hybrid workforce to ensure employees feel engaged and part of a team even when people are remote. For example, when new employees joined a team before the pandemic, the team could go out to lunch or do other activities to get to know each other. Many of these activities aren't possible during the pandemic. But teams could use VR for virtual activities to make new employees feel welcome and included, he said. "We're seeing culture get diffused as the remote workforce wears on," Brannen said. "VR provides some great avenues to drive culture."

Vendors seize VR opportunity, face obstacles Several communications vendors have recently introduced enterprise virtual reality initiatives to address the need for more immersive virtual meetings and collaboration. Facebook, for example, launched in August an open beta of Horizon Workrooms, where employees can use Oculus Quest 2 headsets to meet and access capabilities like remote desktop streaming and video conferencing from a virtual workspace. Zoom announced an upcoming integration with Horizon Workrooms to enable employees to join Zoom meetings and access Zoom's whiteboard app from within the VR workspace. BlueJeans by Verizon recently announced BlueJeans Spaces, a virtual workspace that simulates the office experience. When the product launches next year, employees can use the workspace for meetings and more casual and ad hoc communications. However, at launch, Spaces will only support desktop environments. BlueJeans Spaces provides a virtual workspace that simulates an in-office experience. VR still faces roadblocks in mainstream enterprise acceptance for immersive, virtual meetings. Specifically, IT management will be a challenge in terms of security and managing VR meetings at scale, Brannen said. User acceptance is a major hurdle as users need to overcome preconceived notions of what a VR experience entails. Most people also don't like the form factor of VR headsets, which is a significant challenge to overcome, he said.