How to use virtual whiteboards on Zoom and Microsoft Teams

Virtual whiteboards are a commonly overlooked feature in Microsoft Teams and Zoom meetings. At this point, most office workers are comfortable and familiar with video meetings and have incorporated capabilities, like screen sharing, into their workflows. But some users see the virtual whiteboards built into their meeting platforms as an advanced feature and shy away from using them.

The truth is: Virtual whiteboards are simple to use and accessible enough even for the most novice video users. Many people are visual learners, and often, a quick sketch on a virtual whiteboard can better portray ideas and information. While standalone virtual whiteboard apps are available for more advanced ideation needs, some people just don't need all the bells and whistles in their virtual meetings.