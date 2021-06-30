How to combat virtual meeting fatigue in 5 steps

The shift to working from home has fueled a rapid increase in the use of video conferencing, with no sign of abating. Among the 476 participating organizations in Metrigy's Workplace Collaboration: 2021-22 study, 82% now use video for all or most meetings, and more than 82% said video usage continued to increase through the end of 2020 and into 2021. With the future workplace likely going hybrid, video meetings will remain an important part of workforce (and customer) collaboration going forward. Editor's note: Irwin Lazar is president and principal analyst of Metrigy.

Yet the spike in video meetings has also led to challenges, in particular how to combat virtual meeting fatigue. Unlike audio conferencing, video meetings require more active participation, often while people sit or stand for long periods in a single location facing their camera. Self-view leads to participants focusing more on how they look on camera rather than the content of the meeting.

Meetings are also plagued by poor-quality video, either as a result of network issues or low-quality audio and video devices. Among research participants, almost 35% said employees expressed concerns over video meeting fatigue. Failure to address these issues leads to reduced productivity and a tendency for individuals to turn off their cameras, resulting in less effective communications.