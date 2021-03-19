Enhance frontline worker communications with UCC tools

COVID-19 had a significant effect on businesses, especially for those in customer-facing fields that had to change their processes to ensure the health and safety of employees and customers.

Processes and workflows became a kind of whack-a-mole, said Phil Edholm, president of PKE Consulting. Businesses had to quickly create a patchwork of new processes and tools to support remote workflows and social distancing guidelines. As organizations plan for a future in a post-pandemic world, they need to figure out how to redesign their business processes to ensure resiliency against another significant event, like a pandemic.

"Communications and collaboration are going to become a critical part of reengineering our business processes," Edholm said at Enterprise Connect Virtual. Communications platforms could serve as the primary system for efficiency and productivity or a secondary plan in case of a major event.

A key component of these redesigned workflows is frontline workers, who have been typically underserved in the unified communications (UC) and collaboration market. But the addition of UC tools to certain workflows can benefit frontline worker communications.

At Enterprise Connect Virtual, Edholm outlined how organizations can identify their frontline workers and five use cases for integrating UC with frontline worker communications.