CPaaS market growth broadens amid new use cases

The future of work is digital, and organizations are responding by accelerating their digital transformation plans. For some organizations, this means turning to communications platform as a service, or CPaaS, to improve operational efficiencies and customer support.

About 20% of global organizations today use CPaaS APIs to enhance their digital competitiveness. But, by 2023, nearly 90% of organizations will use CPaaS, according to a Gartner report on the CPaaS market.

CPaaS market growth is being driven by global expansion of services into new regions, new CPaaS vendors, emerging communications modules and faster user adoption. Somewhat surprisingly, the COVID-19 pandemic did not have a significant effect on market growth as it had for other communications markets, according to the report.

Instead, the CPaaS market saw a decline from major customers, such as Uber, Lyft, Airbnb and the airline industry. But gig food delivery services, telehealth, remote learning and utility services drove some growth, the report said.

The CPaaS vendor landscape Twilio has long been the CPaaS market leader, and its success has opened the door for other startups, including MessageBird and Nexmo -- the latter is now part of Vonage. Legacy text messaging providers, such as Zenvia, IMImobile and TeleSign, have entered the CPaaS market. Larger communications providers, like AT&T, Microsoft and Amazon, have also introduced CPaaS offerings. Gartner expects more vendors will enter the market, ranging from startups to major technology vendors. Mergers and acquisitions could also shake up the market as vendors look to build out capabilities and gain customers. While the CPaaS market initially focused on tools for developers, low-code and no-code options have grown in popularity for customers without developer skills. As such, CPaaS vendors usually take one of two approaches to their offerings. First is the developer focus. In this self-service model, the vendor provides APIs, SDKs, integrated development environments and documentation to let the developer build out the communications modules to fit the organization's use case. Typical customers for this scenario are digital natives, like Uber, Lyft and Airbnb. The organization's developer builds out the application, and the vendor handles interoperability across carriers and geographic regions. Vendors that take this approach include AT&T, Bandwidth, MessageBird and Twilio, according to the report. Second is the co-creator focus, which is geared toward legacy customers in industries such as retail, finance and healthcare that have started to explore CPaaS. These organizations may or may not have developers on their teams; consequently, they often seek help from the vendor. These offerings normally use low-code tools, such as visual builders, for capabilities like text messaging, two-factor authentication (2FA) and payments. Vendors that take a co-creator approach include IMImobile, IntelePeer, Syniverse and Infobip, according to the report.