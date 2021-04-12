What is the difference between RCS and SMS?

When most people think of a typical text message, they're likely referring to the Short Message Service, or SMS, suite of protocols that have been part of cellular networks for decades. Messages of up to 160 characters can be sent and received between devices residing on or across mobile communications networks.

SMS does not use IP like other messaging platforms, such as WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger. These types of apps are known as over-the-top (OTT) platforms and use the mobile user's IP data plan to send and receive communications. SMS communications, on the other hand, are sent directly through the cellular network like voice calls. That's why messages sent and received using SMS don't count against mobile carrier data plans.