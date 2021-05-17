What are use cases for asynchronous video communication?

Ready to log in to TikTok for your next business meeting? One topic at this year's Enterprise Connect Virtual was examining the potential for asynchronous video communication -- in the style of popular consumer apps, like TikTok and Snapchat -- as an alternative to an all-out video meeting. While we tend to think of using business video to support meetings, it can also be used to avoid having meetings in the first place.

The evolution of business communications Internal business communications has become a two-step process. Step one is chat. We live in chat all day. It enables us to respond at our own pace and stay in communication with our teams while actively working. We can monitor chat while working on projects without affecting our productivity. Step two is video. When we need to collaborate and get teamwork done, we escalate from chat to video. But there exists a gray area between a full-blown video meeting and a chat message or email. Sometimes, it is just much easier to explain something by talking than by typing, but you don't want to drag the entire team into a video meeting. Maybe you just want to quickly outline a new filing procedure or discuss new requirements from a client. It's too much information to type out in chat, but you don't want to force the team to stop what they're doing to get the details in a video meeting. You need something in the middle. This is where asynchronous video communication can help.