What are the use cases for programmable video?

The world of communications platform as a service, or CPaaS, has exploded over the past two years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and their customers have grown more interested in the need to deliver tailor-made video as an alternative to in-person communications. From this, a new trend within the CPaaS market has emerged known as programmable video. Let's look at what programmable video is and how it's being used in various use cases and market verticals.

What is programmable video? The creation and distribution of video content for business is not new. Video has been engrained within organizations for years through video conferencing, video-based social network marketing material and digital signage. Programmable video, on the other hand, is not video at all. Instead, it should be thought of as a method or framework with which to integrate live or recorded video into existing business-critical applications. Usually, programmable video is achieved through an API.