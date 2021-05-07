Do you need to manage QoS when deploying VoIP over LAN?

Although it has been possible to run VoIP over LAN for years, in the past, it could take a lot of work just to...

get a basic voice over IP system running. Today, network devices, such as switches, routers and access points, are much smarter. VoIP systems, in particular, can take advantage of newer features, like packet inspection and automatic prioritization.

Indeed, VoIP today is generally considered an application or a feature of a much more comprehensive collaborative system rather than just a standalone component. If you use applications such as Zoom, Teams and countless others, you will generally find VoIP calling as an option. Gone are the days when VoIP meant a dedicated IP private branch exchange.

Configuring QoS for VoIP on a LAN While VoIP doesn't require a lot of bandwidth, good voice quality requires a network environment that delivers low latency and jitter and keeps packet loss to a minimum. In practical terms, that means a quality of service (QoS) mechanism engineered to assure that competing traffic -- think file transfer or backup functions -- doesn't demand so much network bandwidth that VoIP traffic is hamstrung and session voice quality suffers as a result. VoIP QoS is particularly crucial at points where one network device is connected to another or to the internet. This requires two separate processes: VoIP QoS is particularly crucial at points where one network device is connected to another or to the internet. At the VoIP application level, IT staff has to configure the application to use the priority bits of the 802.1p Layer 2 header and -- usually -- the priority bits of the TCP Layer 3 header. This is how the application signals it wants a higher priority for its traffic. Every transfer point -- switch, router, access point (if wireless LAN clients are used) -- has to be configured to match the priority queues in these devices to priorities set by the applications. If this sounds complicated, it's because it is complicated. Moreover, it never worked. For starters, Layer 2 QoS tags vanish when the VoIP packet hits a Layer 3 boundary. This disappearing act made them close to useless and explained why TCP priority tags were also required since they could cross Layer 3 boundaries. Still many applications did not set tags, and virtually all switches and routers required manual QoS configuration.