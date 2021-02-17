How do you manage cloud telephony E911 location information?

When phones were hardwired, routing location information for emergency calls was much simpler. As voice over IP, or VoIP, took over as the primary telephony architecture, many systems relied on networking technologies to provide location services through an Emergency Response Location on the actual LAN switch. This system would identify information, such as the campus, building, floor and fire alarm zone, to facilitate the information exchange between an IP phone and the Enhanced 911, or E911, operator. While information is easily gathered if the caller can provide it, mobility provides distinct challenges.

Some companies rely on employees using Wi-Fi, thereby connecting to a switch, which enables some of the ERL information transfer. However, this option isn't always sufficient for a couple reasons. First is that you cannot count on people using Wi-Fi calling. Second, it's hard to predict the actual range of a call, and there can be a problem if a caller is outside the building and moving around. Many devices have an ERL record that can tell where the phone is for emergency purposes, but if the caller is unable to communicate, verification becomes difficult.