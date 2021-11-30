How do you apply a zero-trust security policy to UC?

Remote and hybrid workforces have placed an increased emphasis on the use of unified communications, or UC, services within the enterprise. A significant concern for IT security teams is the ability to protect these sensitive business communications from end to end.

With the introduction of zero-trust methodologies, security administrators are increasingly eager to deploy zero trust to better protect UC environments and prevent data loss or theft. This requires that zero-trust practices not only be applied to protect user access on the front end, but also workload security on the back end.

As it stands today, a zero-trust security policy focuses on user identity, authentication, device posturing and granular access control of users and devices attempting to reach corporate applications and services. Regardless of where the user or device is located, the principles of least privilege are always applied. Once a successful authentication is complete, end-to-end encryption is established, and those users or devices are restricted to accessing only what is explicitly granted.

From a UC user access perspective, authentication, device posture checks, encryption and detailed logging are applied across the board for all users, regardless of whether they are working directly on the corporate LAN or are remote.