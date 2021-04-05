Business collaboration tools have experienced tremendous growth over the past year. Much of that growth stems from the COVID-19 pandemic that forced employees to work from home instead of the office. Collaboration tools, such as Microsoft Teams, are an effective way to work on projects while co-workers are physically separated.

However, now that Teams has become a major part of work life, IT departments are realizing, in some cases, they may want to monitor collaboration features, such as Teams chat. Monitoring conversations is especially important for organizations that must adhere to regulatory compliance rules.

Fortunately, Microsoft's relatively new communication compliance functionality is baked into Microsoft 365 and provides IT with chat monitoring policies that reinforce risk management. So, can Microsoft Teams chat be monitored? Yes, but let's dig deeper. In this step-by-step guide, IT administrators can learn how to start monitoring Teams chat within their organizations.

1. Verify you have the right Microsoft 365 license If you want to monitor Teams chat, first understand that not all Microsoft 365 plans offer communication compliance as a feature. IT departments that use basic, standard or premium licenses must upgrade to either the E3 or E5 license plans to receive the ability to monitor and log chats.

2. Enable communication compliance Before any chat monitoring can be done, an administrator who is assigned as a communication compliance administrator must first enable the use of communication compliance features at a global level. Once this step is complete, authorized admins can access all the configuration features that enable monitoring of some or all users. Administrators who are tasked with monitoring chat communications can be assigned to one of several roles depending on their duties and their need to access chat logs. Some examples of these roles include the following: Communication compliance admin. This role can enable communication compliance, define lower-level compliance administrators and perform the typical read/write/update/delete policy that's necessary to manage chat monitoring.

This role can enable communication compliance, define lower-level compliance administrators and perform the typical read/write/update/delete policy that's necessary to manage chat monitoring. Communication compliance analyst. This role can review created policies and view message metadata but not message content.

This role can review created policies and view message metadata but not message content. Communication compliance investigator. This role can view both message metadata and the messages themselves. The investigator can also mark flagged communications so they are added to a specific e-discovery

3. Determine whom to monitor Communication compliance administrators can monitor the chats and other Teams and email communications of specific employees -- or all employees with a valid E3 or E5 license assigned to them. Administrators can also place users into specific monitoring groups, which streamlines communications monitoring policy configuration for certain teams or departments that require more granular monitoring rules.